Combat Readiness Of Russian Hmeimim Air Base In Syria Not Affected By Earthquake -Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The earthquake in Syria did not affect the combat readiness of the Hmeimim air base and other facilities of the Russian forces in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The earthquake that occurred on February 6 in the northwestern part of Syria did not affect the combat readiness of Russia's Hmeimim air base and other military facilities of the Russian forces stationed in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said.

A statement by the ministry noted that "the duty forces are serving in a regular mode and the personnel is performing tasks as intended.

" No destruction or damage at Russian military facilities have been reported, the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, strong tremors were felt by residents of Damascus and Latakia in Syria as a result of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in neighboring Turkey. The tremors resulted in destruction in Aleppo and the suburbs of Latakia. According to the latest data by the Syrian Health Ministry, 248 people died and 639 were injured.

