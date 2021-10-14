Combination of Sputnik Light, Other Vaccines Provides More Antibodies on Day 14 - RDIF

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Russia's single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine combined with other vaccines generates a better immune response on day 14 compared to administration of these vaccines without the booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Thursday.

"One-shot Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for vaccines produced by Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino.

Each "vaccine cocktail" combination with Sputnik Light provided higher antibody titer on 14th day after administering the second dose as compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines. The data also demonstrated high safety profile of using Sputnik Light in combinations with all other vaccines with no serious adverse events following the vaccination in any combinations," RDIF said in a statement.