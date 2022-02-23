MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has dropped by almost $32 billion since the beginning of the year, Sputnik has calculated based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) on Wednesday.

The index is calculated based on the price of assets and accountancy data of the billionaires' companies. The rating includes the 500 richest people in the world, including 23 Russian citizens with a total wealth of $342.74 billion.

Russia's richest man and head of metals company Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, has lost $1.18 billion so far, with his net worth now being $29.7 billion. Another major loss has been suffered by Alexey Mordashov, the major shareholder of steel producer Severstal and second-wealthiest man in Russia, whose assets decreased by $1.24 billion to $27.6 billion.

Number three among Russian billionaires, NLMK owner Vladimir Lisin, is now worth $26.7 billion, down by $1.3 billion. A major net worth loss has been sustained by Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson, who topped the list, as of February 1, but is now fourth, with $26.

2 billion after having lost $6.23 billion.

The net worth of Alisher Usmanov, who owns shares in metals company Metalloinvest and mobile operator Megafon, has actually increased by $329 million to $21.6 billion, ranking fifth. The net worth of the sixth richest Russian businessman, president of energy giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, decreased by $3.48 billion to $19.3 billion.

Andrey Melnichenko, the co-founder of fertilizers producer Eurochem, is seventh in the ranking. The businessman's net worth has grown by $963 million to $18.4 billion. Viktor Vekselberg, the chairman of industrial conglomerate Renova, has lost $1.04 billion, with his net worth currently standing at $17.4 billion.

The biggest loss was sustained by Gennady Timchenko, who owns shares in energy companies Novatek and Sibur, who is now $6.47 billion poorer, and is worth $16 billion, in ninth place.

Roman Abramovich, who owns stakes in steel company Evraz, closes the top 10 list with $15.4 billion after having lost $2.58 billion.