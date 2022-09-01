(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has dropped by 13.9% or about $54 billion since the beginning of the year, according to Sputnik's estimates based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has dropped by 13.9% or about $54 billion since the beginning of the year, according to Sputnik's estimates based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) on Thursday.

The index is calculated based on the price of assets and accountancy data of the billionaires' companies. The rating includes the 500 richest people in the world, including 26 Russian citizens with a total wealth of $334.13 billion.

The list is currently topped by the head of metals company Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, who managed to increase his wealth by $2.12 billion so far, with his net worth now valued at $33 billion.

A major net worth loss was sustained by Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson, who is now second, with $28.3 billion after losing $4.18 billion. Number three among Russian billionaires, NLMK owner Vladimir Lisin, is now worth $22.1 billion, down by $5.91 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, the major shareholder of steel producer Severstal, was most affected, losing $7.

53 billion that reduced his fortune to $21.3 billion to place fourth. The net worth of the fifth richest Russian businessman, co-owner and ex-president of energy giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, decreased by $2.31 billion to $19.4 billion. The net worth of Alisher Usmanov, who owns shares in metals company Metalloinvest and mobile operator Megafon, has decreased by $2.08 billion to $19.2 billion, ranking sixth.

Gennady Timchenko, who owns shares in energy companies Novatek and Sibur, is seventh in the ranking. The businessman has lost $4.65 billion, with his net worth currently standing at $17.8 billion. In the eighth place is Andrey Melnichenko, the former main beneficiary of fertilizers producer Eurochem, whose fortune decreased by $1.46 billion to $16 billion.

Viktor Vekselberg, the chairman of industrial conglomerate Renova, ranked ninth with a net worth of $14.4 billion, down by $4.12 billion since the beginning of the year. Onexim Group founder Mikhail Prokhorov closes the top 10 list with $13.4 billion after losing $570 million.