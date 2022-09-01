UrduPoint.com

Combined Net Worth Of Russia's Top Billionaires Decreased 14% Year To Date - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Combined Net Worth of Russia's Top Billionaires Decreased 14% Year to Date - Reports

The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has dropped by 13.9% or about $54 billion since the beginning of the year, according to Sputnik's estimates based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The overall net worth of Russian billionaires has dropped by 13.9% or about $54 billion since the beginning of the year, according to Sputnik's estimates based on data released by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI) on Thursday.

The index is calculated based on the price of assets and accountancy data of the billionaires' companies. The rating includes the 500 richest people in the world, including 26 Russian citizens with a total wealth of $334.13 billion.

The list is currently topped by the head of metals company Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, who managed to increase his wealth by $2.12 billion so far, with his net worth now valued at $33 billion.

A major net worth loss was sustained by Novatek co-owner Leonid Mikhelson, who is now second, with $28.3 billion after losing $4.18 billion. Number three among Russian billionaires, NLMK owner Vladimir Lisin, is now worth $22.1 billion, down by $5.91 billion.

Alexey Mordashov, the major shareholder of steel producer Severstal, was most affected, losing $7.

53 billion that reduced his fortune to $21.3 billion to place fourth. The net worth of the fifth richest Russian businessman, co-owner and ex-president of energy giant Lukoil, Vagit Alekperov, decreased by $2.31 billion to $19.4 billion. The net worth of Alisher Usmanov, who owns shares in metals company Metalloinvest and mobile operator Megafon, has decreased by $2.08 billion to $19.2 billion, ranking sixth.

Gennady Timchenko, who owns shares in energy companies Novatek and Sibur, is seventh in the ranking. The businessman has lost $4.65 billion, with his net worth currently standing at $17.8 billion. In the eighth place is Andrey Melnichenko, the former main beneficiary of fertilizers producer Eurochem, whose fortune decreased by $1.46 billion to $16 billion.

Viktor Vekselberg, the chairman of industrial conglomerate Renova, ranked ninth with a net worth of $14.4 billion, down by $4.12 billion since the beginning of the year. Onexim Group founder Mikhail Prokhorov closes the top 10 list with $13.4 billion after losing $570 million.

Related Topics

World Russia Mobile Company Vladimir Putin Price Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers ..

Provincial Level Senior Lab Staff Master Trainers courses conclude

2 minutes ago
 Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

Ali Hassan Sajid elected as President of KDLA

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provok ..

Lavrov Says Russia, China Will Not Let West Provoke Them in Asia-Pacific

5 minutes ago
 Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehoda ..

Some 8-12 IAEA Experts to Remain at ZNPP - Enehodar City Authorities

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani ..

Chief Minister Punjab pays tributes to Ali Geelani

5 minutes ago
 River Indus continues to run in high flood

River Indus continues to run in high flood

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.