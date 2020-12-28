UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Combined Vaccine Sputnik V-AstraZeneca May Give 2-Year Immunity - Gamaleya Center Head

The Sputnik V and AstraZeneca combination coronavirus vaccine will give immunity for two years, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya center, which developed Sputnik V, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The Sputnik V and AstraZeneca combination coronavirus vaccine will give immunity for two years, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya center, which developed Sputnik V, said on Monday.

He recalled that Gamaleya had invited its Oxford colleagues to add a Sputnik V component tto the component that is part of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Oxford vaccine will be two-component, and this makes it possible to increase the strength of the immunity that will arise as a result of the use of this vaccine, and to extend the duration of the protective effect of this drug.

"That is, as a result of using such a two-component hybrid vaccine, memory cells will be much better formed, and the vaccine will obviously, accordingly, protect the vaccinated not for 3-4 months, but at least for two years, although, of course, additional work will be required to prove this experimentally," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

