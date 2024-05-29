Comedy Leads China's Box Office Chart For 10 Consecutive Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" maintained its dominance at the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Monday, securing the top position for 10 consecutive days, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.
The film, which explores life's choices in the face of death, raked in 6.09 million Yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. Dollars) on the day, bringing its total revenue to 702 million yuan since its release on May 1.
It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," which garnered box office sales of 5.63 million yuan on Monday.
The domestic crime film "Three Old Boys" came in third with daily earnings of 2.22 million yuan.
The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 25.64 million yuan on Monday.
Despite the deluge of over 30 new releases in the past fortnight, "The Last Frenzy" and "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" maintain their grip atop the daily box office charts, hitting theaters during the May Day holiday.
As the Chinese film market gears up for Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, in early June, anticipation among audiences is palpable, eagerly awaiting the cinematic offerings set to grace screens during this festive season.
The pre-sale box office revenue of the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday has exceeded 20 million yuan, according to movie data platform Maoyan.
