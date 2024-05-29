Open Menu

Comedy Leads China's Box Office Chart For 10 Consecutive Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Comedy leads China's box office chart for 10 consecutive days

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" maintained its dominance at the box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Monday, securing the top position for 10 consecutive days, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

The film, which explores life's choices in the face of death, raked in 6.09 million Yuan (about 0.86 million U.S. Dollars) on the day, bringing its total revenue to 702 million yuan since its release on May 1.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," which garnered box office sales of 5.63 million yuan on Monday.

The domestic crime film "Three Old Boys" came in third with daily earnings of 2.22 million yuan.

The total box office revenue on the Chinese mainland stood at 25.64 million yuan on Monday.

Despite the deluge of over 30 new releases in the past fortnight, "The Last Frenzy" and "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" maintain their grip atop the daily box office charts, hitting theaters during the May Day holiday.

As the Chinese film market gears up for Dragon Boat Festival, also known as the Duanwu Festival, in early June, anticipation among audiences is palpable, eagerly awaiting the cinematic offerings set to grace screens during this festive season.

The pre-sale box office revenue of the upcoming three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday has exceeded 20 million yuan, according to movie data platform Maoyan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China May June Market From Top Million

Recent Stories

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

3 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

12 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

17 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

18 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

20 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

21 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

21 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

21 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

22 hours ago

More Stories From World