BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) China's box office revenue during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday through Saturday exceeded 8 billion Yuan (about 1.13 billion U.S. Dollars), with domestic comedy movies accounting for over 97 percent of the total earnings.

According to data from box office trackers Maoyan and Beacon, "YOLO," directed by comedian Jia Ling, renowned for her debut film "Hi, Mom," led the holiday revenue chart with a revenue of 2.72 billion yuan, representing more than one-third of the total earnings.

"Pegasus 2," the sequel to a 2019 blockbuster racing film by writer-director Han Han, ranked second with 2.40 billion yuan.

"Boonie Bears: Time Twist," the latest installment in the flourishing "Boonie Bears" animated film series, and Zhang Yimou's "Article 20" ranked third and fourth on the chart, with 1.39 billion and 1.34 billion yuan, respectively.