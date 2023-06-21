Comer Says Expects US Attorney for Delaware to Testify to Lawmakers on Biden Plea Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told CBS news in an interview that he expects US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss to provide testimony to lawmakers, following the announcement of a plea deal between the Justice Department and Hunter Biden on tax and firearms charges.

On Tuesday, Weiss' office announced that Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pre-trial diversion agreement on a felony firearms offense.

"I think that the US Attorney in Delaware will either testify before the House Oversight Committee or the Judiciary Committee," Comer said on Tuesday.

Specifically, Weiss needs to clarify whether the Justice Department's investigation into Hunter Biden continues, Comer said. The statement released by Weiss' office said that the probe is ongoing, while attorneys for Hunter Biden have said that they believe the plea deal resolves the case.

The plea deal, which Comer characterized as a "slap on the wrist," will not halt the Oversight Committee's own probe into alleged corruption by the Biden family, Comer said earlier on Tuesday.