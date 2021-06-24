UrduPoint.com
Comfort Women Exhibition Postponed In Tokyo Over Venue Issues - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) An exhibition being organized to demonstrate a "peace statue," which signifies Japan's sexual enslavement of women from Korea and around Asia, has been postponed by the planners after futile attempts to secure a venue, Yonhap news reported Thursday.

The event, which was expected to be held from June 25-July 4 in Tokyo, was almost canceled over threats by right-wing protesters, forcing the committee to change the venue. 

The event organizers initially said that they have found a new venue that would remain undisclosed for security reasons, but would be announced before the event. However, on Thursday, they announced a change of plan at a press conference, stating that the officials at the alternative venue backed out at the last moment forcing the planners to postpone the event.

The committee resolved to take legal action against the right-wing activists who threatened to disrupt the event, adding that online events scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (10:30 GMT) will proceed as planned, the media reported.

According to historians, an estimated 200,000 women, the majority of whom were Koreans, were forced into sexual slavery at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony.

