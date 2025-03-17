Comic-loving German Goalkeeper Finds Peace, And Himself, In Japan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Svend Brodersen was fascinated with Japan as a child -- now the German goalkeeper plays in the country and is fondly known as an "otaku", someone obsessed with Japanese pop culture.
The Hamburg-born 27-year-old also has a Japanese wife, speaks the language and is thinking of studying at a Japanese university when he retires.
"I think everybody has an otaku inside," Brodersen told AFP, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the title of his favourite Japanese comic, "One Punch Man".
"Mine is not so big, but it's there. It's definitely there."
Brodersen moved to Japan in 2021 and now plays for top-tier J. League side Fagiano Okayama, but he admits that initially he felt like he was "on another planet".
"I could not understand anything and it was kind of intimidating," Brodersen said.
"But I also thought this will be a huge chance to see who you really are and what kind of football player you want to be."
Brodersen, whose Japan obsession started with Pokemon and Godzilla movies, began his career with his hometown club St. Pauli, then in the German second division.
The goalkeeper was involved with Germany's under-20 team and, as luck would have it, was part of Germany's squad for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
But he struggled to break through at club level so decided to prioritise life experience.
He sought the help of Japan international Ryo Miyaichi, then a team-mate at St. Pauli, and engineered a transfer to J. League club Yokohama FC near Tokyo.
At first he used Japanese cartoons and comics to learn the language, but despite his long love of the country, it was a culture shock.
"The first night I went out for a walk and I saw all those lights and signs, I felt like I'm on another planet," he said.
Brodersen's fondness for Japanese culture helped him adapt and he spent hours reading comics like "Slam Dunk" and "One Piece" to learn the language.
He met his wife Kanae and got married in 2023, and the couple's first daughter was born 18 months ago.
They speak a mixture of languages at home and Brodersen says his Japanese is now good enough to do interviews with local media.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025
Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool
Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM
29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours
World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE
UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership
Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..
Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance
More Stories From World
-
Ecuador declares environmental emergency due to oil spill near Esmeraldas River5 minutes ago
-
Cavs win streak halted after Magic comeback5 minutes ago
-
Draper powers past Rune to win Indian Wells ATP Masters5 minutes ago
-
Comic-loving German goalkeeper finds peace, and himself, in Japan5 minutes ago
-
McIlroy leads as final round resumes at storm-hit Players15 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro blasts election ban as 'denial of democracy'25 minutes ago
-
China urges 'dialogue' after Yemen rebels say attacked US carrier35 minutes ago
-
Barca mount late comeback to stun Atletico in thriller1 hour ago
-
US flies alleged gang members to El Salvador despite court block1 hour ago
-
Nine-year-old Thai tattooist makes his mark2 hours ago
-
Nigeria seek World Cup redemption, Sudan eye history2 hours ago
-
PSG beat Marseille as Montpellier game abandoned due to crowd trouble3 hours ago