Coming Months To See If Diplomacy Between US, China Can Be Reestablished - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The United States and China will see in the coming months whether constructive bilateral diplomacy will be reestablished between the countries following the air balloon incident, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

"I think in Bali, (US) President (Joe) Biden and President Xi (Jinping) made clear that they were going to take careful steps to build a more predictable, stable relationship .... I think some of those steps were interrupted by the unanticipated giant spy balloon that went across the United States. And I think you will see in the coming months whether it's going to be possible to reestablish effective predictable constructive diplomacy between the United States and China," Campbell said during a discussion at the Center for a New American Security in Washington DC.

