Coming Weeks Critical in Fight Against 2nd Wave of COVID-19 in Europe - Clinic Chief

The next few weeks will be decisive in determining how well Europe tackles the second wave of COVID-19 , professor Jean-Luc Gala, the director of St-Luc Academic Hospital in Brussels, told Sputnik on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The next few weeks will be decisive in determining how well Europe tackles the second wave of COVID-19 , professor Jean-Luc Gala, the director of St-Luc Academic Hospital in Brussels, told Sputnik on Monday.

Over the past week, countries across Europe, including France, Italy, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, have all reported one-day COVID-19 records, prompting authorities to reimpose further restrictions � from mandatory mask wearing to curfews. In Belgium, Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said live on the RTL channel on Sunday that the situation in Brussels and Wallonia is "very close to a tsunami." The minister warned that if hospital admissions continued rising that way, the authorities would have to postpone all non-COVID-19 clinical care.

"The last level of danger is when hospitals only can treat coronavirus and have to refuse corona patients. We were close to that ultimate level in Spain, Italy, Great Britain or France in the spring, with doctors in hospitals having to 'select' the patients they accepted.

Governments know that this is the highest danger but they also know that they cannot get their country into a tight lockdown mode. It would kill the economy! So, they try to be tough but flexible. The next few weeks will be essential in the fight against this second wave," Gala said.

According to the doctor, the positive test rate in some EU countries has recently surged to over 14 percent from about 4.5 percent in early September. Daily hospital admissions and the number of intensive care patients have also been on the rise, turning into the main "nightmare of any health or political decider in Europe now."

The expert believes that a "general acceptance and unanimity" in respecting the existing restrictions would determine which country would succeed in fighting the virus.