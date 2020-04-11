UrduPoint.com
Coming Weeks To Show Whether Russia Approaching COVID-19 Peak - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:53 PM

Coming Weeks to Show Whether Russia Approaching COVID-19 Peak - Kremlin Spokesman

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the coming couple of weeks would show whether or not Russia is approaching the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the coming couple of weeks would show whether or not Russia is approaching the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Over the next couple of weeks, it's expected that there will be an understanding of whether we are approaching the peak infection rate or when we are approaching it," Peskov said in a televised interview.

The spokesman went on to say that stay-at-home orders decreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin have helped avert a scenario of exponential growth of cases.

"One could imagine that if this decree had not been signed, now we could be threatened by exponentiality, that is, spasmodic, explosive increases in the number of infected people. We are not observing this now," Peskov posited.

As of Friday, Russia counts 13,500 cases of infection with COVID-19 with 109 deaths as a result.

