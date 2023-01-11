The change in the level of command of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is connected to the expansion of the scale of the tasks being solved, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Chief of Russian General Staff General Valery Gerasimov was appointed as the new Commander of Joint Group of Forces as part of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

"The increase in the level of command of the special military operation is associated with the expansion of the scale of tasks solved, the need to organize closer interaction between the types and branches of the military, as well as improving the quality of all types of support and the effectiveness of the management of groups of troops," the ministry said.