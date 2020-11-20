WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The command of the V Corps of the US Army on Friday began operating in Poland as part of measures to strengthen the US-Polish military cooperation.

Earlier in the day, a ceremony to mark the start of the command's activities was held in the western city of Poznan. The event was attended by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and US Ambassador in Warsaw Georgette Mosbacher.

"Our joint Polish-US actions serve the security of NATO countries, as well as all countries of the free world," Blaszczak said at the ceremony, as broadcast by Polish Television.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the Polish defense minister signed an agreement on military cooperation aimed at enhancing the US presence in the European country in Warsaw in late August. Apart from redeploying the command of V Corps, the agreement envisages sending an additional 1,000 US troops to Poland.

The agreement is a continuation of the declaration by the Polish and US leaders, Andrzej Duda and Donald Trump, on strengthening the presence of the US military in Poland, signed last year in Washington.

About 5,000 US troops are currently stationed in Poland.