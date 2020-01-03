Commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force Killed by Attack in Baghdad -Reports

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, was killed by the rocket fire near the Baghdad International Airport, Al Arabiya and Sky news broadcasters reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces - that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad - said its senior official in charge of public relations, Mohammed Jabiri, had been killed in the incident along with four other members of the militia and "two guests."