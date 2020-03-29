UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Of LNA Operations Headquarters In Sirte Dies In Battle Near Misrata - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 04:20 AM

Commander of LNA Operations Headquarters in Sirte Dies in Battle Near Misrata - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Commander of the Sirte operations headquarters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) died in a battle not far from Misrata in northwestern Libya, an LNA source told Sputnik.

"Commander of the operations headquarters Brig. Gen. Salim Deriyak and his assistant died today during a battle in Al-Washka [west of Sirte], not far from Misrata," the source said.

On Friday, LNA forces carried out three air raids targeting a number of positions of the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in the country's west, a local military source told Sputnik.

The action was taken after a large group of GNA military vehicles was spotted leaving the northwestern city of Misrata in the direction of the al-Heisha village and Zamzam valley to attack the LNA, the source said.

Meanwhile, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari stated that the LNA forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had gained control over a number of cities located in western Libya, adding that these territories were now free and secure "after expelling terrorists."

Earlier this month, the embassies of seven nations, as well as the EU mission to Libya and the Tunisian government, called on the Libyan warring parties to immediately stop hostilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The GNA (headed by Fayez Sarraj) has expressed support for the international call for the cessation of hostilities in the war-torn Arab republic.

Related Topics

Attack Army Vehicles Died Libya From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on ..

2 hours ago

UAE reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, Disinfection Pr ..

3 hours ago

Hundreds of German tourists repatriated from RAK I ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review globa ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s leading position in World Happine ..

4 hours ago

AJK president urges Modi to release Kashmiri priso ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.