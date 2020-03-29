Commander of LNA Operations Headquarters in Sirte Dies in Battle Near Misrata - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Commander of the Sirte operations headquarters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) died in a battle not far from Misrata in northwestern Libya, an LNA source told Sputnik.

"Commander of the operations headquarters Brig. Gen. Salim Deriyak and his assistant died today during a battle in Al-Washka [west of Sirte], not far from Misrata," the source said.

On Friday, LNA forces carried out three air raids targeting a number of positions of the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in the country's west, a local military source told Sputnik.

The action was taken after a large group of GNA military vehicles was spotted leaving the northwestern city of Misrata in the direction of the al-Heisha village and Zamzam valley to attack the LNA, the source said.

Meanwhile, LNA spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmad al-Mismari stated that the LNA forces led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had gained control over a number of cities located in western Libya, adding that these territories were now free and secure "after expelling terrorists."

Earlier this month, the embassies of seven nations, as well as the EU mission to Libya and the Tunisian government, called on the Libyan warring parties to immediately stop hostilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The GNA (headed by Fayez Sarraj) has expressed support for the international call for the cessation of hostilities in the war-torn Arab republic.