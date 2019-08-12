UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Of NATO Forces In Europe To Visit Finland On Wednesday - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Commander of NATO Forces in Europe to Visit Finland on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, will visit Finland later this week to meet with the country's leadership, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On August 14, 2019, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters will pay a work visit to Finland.

He will be met by Finland's Defense Forces Commander Gen. Timo Kivinen," the ministry said.

During his visit, Wolters will also meet with President Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Antti Rinne and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, according to the statement.

Wolters will be accompanied by the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

Finland is not a member of NATO but the sides cooperate in peace support operations.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Europe European Union Visit Finland August 2019

Recent Stories

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi-launched d ..

4 hours ago

Typhoon Lekima kills 44 in eastern China

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 August 2019

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.