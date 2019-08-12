Commander of NATO Forces in Europe to Visit Finland on Wednesday - Defense Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, will visit Finland later this week to meet with the country's leadership, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On August 14, 2019, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Tod Wolters will pay a work visit to Finland.

He will be met by Finland's Defense Forces Commander Gen. Timo Kivinen," the ministry said.

During his visit, Wolters will also meet with President Sauli Niinisto, Prime Minister Antti Rinne and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, according to the statement.

Wolters will be accompanied by the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.

Finland is not a member of NATO but the sides cooperate in peace support operations.