Commander of Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Says Country Not at Risk of Invasion

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Commander Serhiy Nayev said on Friday that the country's border was not at risk of direct invasion from neighbors.

"There is danger and threats along the entire state border. The threat level has certain degrees. There are immediate and potential threats," Nayev said, adding "The level at the moment does not represent an immediate threat of invasion of Ukraine."

Kiev and the West have recently voiced concerns over the situation on Russia-Ukraine border, specifically the alleged Russian military buildup.

Russia said that all of its troop movements were aimed at ensuring its national security in response to NATO's buildup near Russian borders. Moscow has also repeatedly said it was not a party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the troops that were engaged in the combat readiness check in the vicinity of Ukraine were returning to their permanent bases per the order of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said they should complete the return by May 1.