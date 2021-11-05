UrduPoint.com

Commander Of US Submarine That Hit Object In South China Sea Relieved Of Duty - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The commander of the USS Connecticut attack submarine that hit a sea mount in the South China Sea last month has been officially relieved of duty, the US Navy said on Thursday.

"Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, Commander, US 7th Fleet, relieved Cmdr. Cameron Aljilani as commanding officer, Lt. Cmdr.

Patrick Cashin as Executive Officer, and Master Chief Sonar Technician Cory Rodgers as Chief of the Boat, of Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut, on Nov. 4, 2021, due to loss of confidence," the Navy said in a press release published by several reporters on Twitter.

The USS Connecticut is still in Guam undergoing damage assessment and will return to the US state of Washington for repairs, the release said.

