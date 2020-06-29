UrduPoint.com
Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration Of 15 Years Of Russian Federation’s OIC Observer Membership

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:04 PM

He Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Ramazan Abdulatipov, on 29 June 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, and the Russian Federation’s Permanent Representative to the OIC, Ambassador Ramazan Abdulatipov, on 29 June 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding giving approval for therelease of Russian Federation’s commemorative postage stamp marking the 15th anniversary of its observer membership of the OIC.
The MoU was signed at the OIC General Secretariat’s headquarters in Jeddah.

