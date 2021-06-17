UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commerce Dept. US Data Set Shows Link Between Poverty, Lack Of Broadband Access

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 08:19 PM

Commerce Dept. US Data Set Shows Link Between Poverty, Lack of Broadband Access

Vast tracks of rural America with high-poverty communities coincide with dead zones for high-speed internet access, according to data compiled in an interactive map to illustrate the scope of Biden administration efforts to ensure 100 percent broadband coverage of the US, the Commerce Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Vast tracks of rural America with high-poverty communities coincide with dead zones for high-speed internet access, according to data compiled in an interactive map to illustrate the scope of Biden administration efforts to ensure 100 percent broadband coverage of the US, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"As we release this important data to the public, it paints a sobering view of the challenges facing far too many Americans as they try to connect to high-speed broadband and participate in our modern economy," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a press release. "In his American Jobs Plan, President Biden has proposed a once-in-a-lifetime investment that would finally connect one hundred percent of the country to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband."

The map puts poverty and lack of broadband access on the same page. The data set allows users to see where high-poverty communities are located and how that relates to internet usage patterns, as well as to a lack of computers and related equipment, the release said.

Aggregated data from US Census Bureau, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), private and civil society groups for the presentation shows many parts of the country with internet access speeds that fall well below the FCC benchmark for fixed broadband speeds of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, the release added.

President Joe Biden has proposed an expenditure of up to $100 billion to upgrade the nation's broadband infrastructure at a time when the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of American workers and students to rely on the internet for remote work and study.

An estimated 6 percent and 12 percent of Americans lack access to a quality broadband network, with zero broadband access for up to 18 million people, according to a recent report by the Brookings Institution.

Related Topics

Dead Internet Civil Society Same Brookings Turkish Lira Commerce From Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Burewala Railway Station working without electrici ..

2 minutes ago

RPO inspects police station

6 minutes ago

Football: Euro 2020 results

6 minutes ago

Ukraine claim crucial Euro 2020 win over North Mac ..

6 minutes ago

Covid surges in US embassy in Kabul

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 605 othe ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.