Commercial Deliveries of Russian MC-21 Aircraft to Begin in 2025 - Minister Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Commercial deliveries of Russian MC-21 aircraft are scheduled to begin in 2025, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at a session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Commercial deliveries of a fully Russified (MC-21) aircraft will also begin from 2025," Manturov said.

