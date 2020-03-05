Commercial Press offers over 1,300 e-books for free amid epidemic

The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, has offered more than 1,300 digital books for free to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the company on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, has offered more than 1,300 digital books for free to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.

The company is serving the public with knowledge amid the epidemic, said the statement.

The publishing house also released 125 episodes featuring lectures introducing 26 world-famous books, including "The Critique of Pure Reason" by Immanuel Kant, "The Wealth of Nations" by Adam Smith and Hegel's "The Phenomenology of Mind."A total of 22 experts were invited to record the lectures, according to the statement.

Readers can download the mobile app of the Commercial Press to get free access to the resources.