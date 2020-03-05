UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Press Offers Over 1,300 E-books For Free Amid Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Commercial Press offers over 1,300 e-books for free amid epidemic

The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, has offered more than 1,300 digital books for free to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the company on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, has offered more than 1,300 digital books for free to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.

The company is serving the public with knowledge amid the epidemic, said the statement.

The publishing house also released 125 episodes featuring lectures introducing 26 world-famous books, including "The Critique of Pure Reason" by Immanuel Kant, "The Wealth of Nations" by Adam Smith and Hegel's "The Phenomenology of Mind."A total of 22 experts were invited to record the lectures, according to the statement.

Readers can download the mobile app of the Commercial Press to get free access to the resources.

Related Topics

Mobile China Company From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

5 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

5 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

5 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends ban on Umrah visitors till Ma ..

2 minutes ago

FGEHA gets Rs23.235 bln from members desiring for ..

2 minutes ago

French TGV derails on Strasbourg-Paris line, drive ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.