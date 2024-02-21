Open Menu

Commercial Spaceship Set For Lunar Touchdown, In Test For US Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A company from Texas is poised to attempt a feat that until now has only been accomplished by a handful of national space agencies, but could soon become commonplace for the private sector: landing on the Moon.

If all goes to plan, Houston-based Intuitive Machines will guide its spaceship named Odysseus to a gentle touchdown near the lunar south pole on Thursday at 2249 GMT, then run experiments for NASA that will help pave the way for the return of astronauts later this decade.

A previous effort by another US company last month ended in failure, raising the stakes to demonstrate private industry has what it takes to put an American lander on Earth's cosmic companion for the first time since the Apollo era.

"Accepting risk was a challenge posed by the United States to the commercial business sector," Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus said ahead of launch. "Our collective aim is to return to the Moon for the first time in 52 years."

The company plans to run a live stream on its website, with flight controllers expected to confirm landing around 15 seconds after the milestone is achieved, because of the time it takes for radio signals to return.

As it approaches the surface, Odysseus will shoot out an external "EagleCam" that captures images of the lander in the final seconds of its descent.

Related Topics

Business Company Guide Lander United States All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

3 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

11 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

11 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

11 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

12 hours ago
Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

12 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

12 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

12 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

12 hours ago

More Stories From World