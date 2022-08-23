Commission Expects EU Ministers to Develop Position on Visas for Russians on August 30-31

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The European Commission expects that the EU Foreign Ministers will come up with a coordinated position on visas for Russians during a meeting in Prague on August 30-31, Dana Spinant, the commission's deputy chief spokeswoman, said on Tuesday.

"There will be a discussion at the level of the ministers of foreign affairs who will gather on the informal meeting next week. Member states and their representatives, the foreign ministers, will discuss the various viewpoints with the aim ... to have a coordinated EU approach in relation to this issues," Spinant told a press conference.