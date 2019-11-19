Commission Monitoring Implementation of JCPOA May Meet in December in Vienna - Ulyanov

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The next meeting of the Joint Commission responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program will most likely take place in December in Vienna, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"Apparently, a meeting at the level of political directors will be held this year," Ulyanov said on Monday. "I understand that the meeting might take place in the beginning of December."