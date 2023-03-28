Commission of Swiss Parliament Approves Decommissioning 25 Leopard 87 Tanks

The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.

"The proposal to decommission 25 Leopard 87 tanks was approved by a 17 to 7 vote with one abstention. This should create a basis for the resale of the tanks that Switzerland no longer needs to a manufacturer in Germany," the statement said.