UrduPoint.com

Commission Of Swiss Parliament Approves Decommissioning 25 Leopard 87 Tanks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Commission of Swiss Parliament Approves Decommissioning 25 Leopard 87 Tanks

The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.

"The proposal to decommission 25 Leopard 87 tanks was approved by a 17 to 7 vote with one abstention. This should create a basis for the resale of the tanks that Switzerland no longer needs to a manufacturer in Germany," the statement said.

Related Topics

Vote German Germany Sale Switzerland

Recent Stories

Hungary to Continue to Block EU Sanctions Against ..

Hungary to Continue to Block EU Sanctions Against Nuclear Energy Sector - Szijja ..

3 minutes ago
 US Provides Relief For Over 100,000 Ukrainians - M ..

US Provides Relief For Over 100,000 Ukrainians - Mayorkas

3 minutes ago
 Country's prevailing situation not feasible to hol ..

Country's prevailing situation not feasible to hold elections: Rana Tanveer

3 minutes ago
 Russian Jet Collision Deterred US From Flying Dron ..

Russian Jet Collision Deterred US From Flying Drones Over Northern Black Sea - R ..

3 minutes ago
 US court summons Indian Punjab officials over crac ..

US court summons Indian Punjab officials over crackdown on Sikhs, internet ban

3 minutes ago
 CISA Concerned by China's Ability to Use TikTok Us ..

CISA Concerned by China's Ability to Use TikTok Users Data to Influence US Publi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.