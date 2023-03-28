Commission Of Swiss Parliament Approves Decommissioning 25 Leopard 87 Tanks
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 10:02 PM
The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.
ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Commission on Security Policy of the Swiss National Council approved on Tuesday the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks, which makes their sale to a German manufacturer possible.
"The proposal to decommission 25 Leopard 87 tanks was approved by a 17 to 7 vote with one abstention. This should create a basis for the resale of the tanks that Switzerland no longer needs to a manufacturer in Germany," the statement said.