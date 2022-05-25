Commission on Renaming US Army Bases With Confederate Namesakes Delivers Recommendations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) A congressional commission tasked with finding Names for bases named after Confederate figures delivered nine recommendations for changes to bases including Fort Benning, Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

"Our goal was to inspire today's Soldiers and the local communities with names or values that have meaning. We wanted names and values that underpin the core responsibility of the military, to defend the Constitution of the United States. We wanted names and values that evoke confidence in all who serve," the commission said on Tuesday in a statement. "These names we are recommending embody the best of the United States Army and America."

Recommended changes include renaming Fort Benning to Fort Moore, Fort Bragg to Fort Liberty, and Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos, according to the commission website.

Other name changes include Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower, Fort A.P. Hill to Fort Walker, and Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams.

The commission visited nine installations to participate in listening sessions with military commanders and community leaders to develop the recommendations, the commission said. The recommendations will be included in a final report to Congress, which is due by October 1, 2022.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement expressed his support for the commission's work, thanking them for their collaboration with a variety of communities and adding that the recommended names reflect the courage, values, sacrifices, and diversity of the US military.