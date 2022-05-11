UrduPoint.com

Commission On US Biolabs In Ukraine Plans To Meet On May 16 - Senior Russian Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Commission on US Biolabs in Ukraine Plans to Meet on May 16 - Senior Russian Lawmaker

A meeting of the commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planned with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on May 16, Russian Federation Council Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) A meeting of the commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planned with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on May 16, Russian Federation Council Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

"The commission's meeting on May 16 is planned with the participation of the foreign ministry and Ryabkov," Kosachev said.

The meeting will be held in the Federation Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia May

Recent Stories

Police arrests murder accused

Police arrests murder accused

20 seconds ago
 Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC proje ..

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

23 seconds ago
 Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in g ..

Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in general elections

24 seconds ago
 US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 ..

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 in 2021 - CDC

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI forei ..

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case hearing till T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.