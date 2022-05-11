Commission on US Biolabs in Ukraine Plans to Meet on May 16 - Senior Russian Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) A meeting of the commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine is planned with the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on May 16, Russian Federation Council Deputy Chairman Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik.

"The commission's meeting on May 16 is planned with the participation of the foreign ministry and Ryabkov," Kosachev said.

The meeting will be held in the Federation Council.