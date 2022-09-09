Commission Recommends EU Not to Issue Long-Term Multiple-Entry Visas to Russians

UrduPoint.com

September 09, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The European Commission on Friday recommended the EU member states to not issue long-term multiple-entry visas to Russians and cancel already-issued visas in case of a "security threat."

"Due to the worsening conditions, Member States should refrain from issuing multiple entry visas with long validity as it is not certain whether Russian citizens would continue to meet entry conditions, especially when the stated purpose of the journey is tourism," the commission said in its guidelines on general visa issuance.

The commission added that the EU countries can refuse visa or cancel valid visas if an applicant "could be considered to be a threat to public policy, internal security or to the international relations of any of the Member States."

"Therefore, the Commission considers that Member States should, when attributing appointments, give lower priority to applicants who do not have an essential reason to travel," the commission said, adding that the EU countries should "make full use" of the possibility to extend the visa consideration period to "45 days."

