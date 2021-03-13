UrduPoint.com
Commission To Propose EU Green Pass For Vaccinated Travelers Next Week

Sat 13th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Commission to Propose EU Green Pass for Vaccinated Travelers Next Week

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The European Commission will put forth next week a legislative proposal for a green pass that will include proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, the EU home affairs chief said Friday.

"What we are planning to present next week ... is a digital green certificate that will allow to reduce or abolish some of the restrictions imposed today," Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.

She said holders of green passes would be able to show data on COVID-19 PCR tests, antibodies and vaccines taken on a mobile screen when traveling.

EU leaders agreed in January on what information the vaccine certificate would include but said it would be collected for medical purposes.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in early March that the legislative proposal would include provisions for a pass that would allow vaccinated people to travel abroad for work or tourism.

