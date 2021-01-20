UrduPoint.com
Commission To Set Out Conditions For EAEU Travel Of Passengers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Wed 20th January 2021

Commission to Set Out Conditions for EAEU Travel of Passengers Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will set out conditions for travel across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for passengers who were vaccinated against the coronavirus, an aide to the EEC chief said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) will set out conditions for travel across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for passengers who were vaccinated against the coronavirus, an aide to the EEC chief said on Wednesday.

"A decision was made to work out conditions of transport passenger traffic for passengers who were vaccinated against COVID-19," Ilya Malkina said at a briefing.

More Stories From World

