Commission To Study Complaints Of Use Of Force At Protests Created In Belarus - Officials

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:20 PM

Commission to Study Complaints of Use of Force at Protests Created in Belarus - Officials

An interagency commission was created under the auspices of the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office to check on allegations of the excessive use of force in response to protests, the Minsk jurisdiction said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) An interagency commission was created under the auspices of the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office to check on allegations of the excessive use of force in response to protests, the Minsk jurisdiction said on Wednesday.

"Subdivisions of the Investigative Committee continue to conduct pre-investigation checks on the applications of citizens about the use of physical force and special means during mass events ... Each such check is taken under the control of the prosecutor's office. In order to coordinate and support the work on studying the circumstances set forth in the relevant appeals, an interdepartmental commission has been created under the auspices of the prosecutor's office," the Prosecutor General's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, this commission includes representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for Forensic Expertise. Lawmakers of the lower house of parliament of the republic will also take part in the work of the commission.

The press service added that the purpose of the pre-investigation checks is "to objectively, fully and comprehensively understand the situation," to establish the presence or absence of signs of crimes in the actions of law enforcement officers and units during the arrest, delivery and detention of citizens.

