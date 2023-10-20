Commissioner lauds services of BoK

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 05:56 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Commissioner of Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam Friday extended his praise for the Bank of Khyber's exemplary services.

He expressed these views during his visit to the main branch in Abbottabad.

Commissioner Hazara received detailed briefings on the various sections of the bank and was informed about their noteworthy achievements.

While speaking on the occasion, Syed Zaheer ul Islam lauded the dedicated efforts of the Bank of Khyber.

He highlighted the bank's consistent support for the provincial government during challenging times and its commitment to providing top-notch services to both government entities and civilians.

While appreciating the efforts of the Bank Manager and Vice President of Bank of Khyber Sameera Khan, Commissioner Hazara acknowledged the economic challenges currently faced by the country.

However, he emphasized that the Bank of Khyber has successfully earned the trust of the public and the business community through its provision of relief and exceptional services.

In response, Sameera Khan expressed her gratitude to Commissioner Hazara Division and reaffirmed the bank's commitment to delivering ongoing relief and maintaining the highest standards of service for the benefit of the public and the business community.

The Bank of Khyber continues to be a trusted partner in these challenging times, providing much-needed support and assistance, she added.

