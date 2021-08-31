UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Says EU Must Act Immediately To Avoid Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:12 PM

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Tuesday called for immediate action from European Union member states to head off a humanitarian disaster that could result from the exodus of Afghan migrants

"It is important that we are in a position that we can avoid a humanitarian crisis, migratory crisis and security threat from Afghanistan but then we need to act now and not wait until we have big flows of people, at our external borders or until we have terrorist organizations being stronger," the commissioner said.

It is important to protect women and those who are under immediate threat in Afghanistan, as well as helping them resettle in neighboring countries, the official said when arriving for the Justice and Home Affairs Council In Brussels.

The EU is trying to maximize its efforts to support humanitarian aid in the war-torn Central Asian country. Last week, Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, announced that the union is ready to provide financial support to member states who will help resettle refugees, adding that support for host countries in the region remains of utmost importance.

