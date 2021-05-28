UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioning Of 1st Unit Of Belarusian NPP Will Take Place In June - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Commissioning of 1st Unit of Belarusian NPP Will Take Place in June - Putin

Commissioning of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP will take place in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Commissioning of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP will take place in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are finishing it, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will be launched in June," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"In commercial operation," Lukashenko specified.

"In commercial operation. It can be considered that in this sense, the work is being completed," Putin said.

Putin called this a good example of cooperation between Moscow and Minsk, noting that there are also positive trends in other areas.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin June

Recent Stories

US State Dept. Requests $255Mln in 2022 Budget to ..

1 minute ago

US State Dept. Requests $155Mln to Fund Chinese Ma ..

1 minute ago

Farrukh Habib lays foundation stone of Community C ..

1 minute ago

PBC appreciates constitution of legal team to purs ..

1 minute ago

Britain's Simon Yates wins Giro 19th stage, Bernal ..

16 minutes ago

Racquet man: How lifelong link powers Nadal at Fre ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.