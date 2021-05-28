Commissioning of 1st Unit of Belarusian NPP Will Take Place in June - Putin

Commissioning of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP will take place in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Commissioning of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP will take place in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are finishing it, the first unit of the nuclear power plant will be launched in June," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"In commercial operation," Lukashenko specified.

"In commercial operation. It can be considered that in this sense, the work is being completed," Putin said.

Putin called this a good example of cooperation between Moscow and Minsk, noting that there are also positive trends in other areas.