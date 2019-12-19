UrduPoint.com
Commissioning Of 3d Unit Of Finnish Olkiluoto NPP Postponed Until November 2020 - Operator

Commissioning of the third unit of Olkiluoto nuclear power plant (NPP) in Finland has been postponed to a later date, the Teollisuuden Voima Oyj company, which owns and operates the plant, said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the NPP would be connected to the grid in November 2020

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Commissioning of the third unit of Olkiluoto nuclear power plant (NPP) in Finland has been postponed to a later date, the Teollisuuden Voima Oyj company, which owns and operates the plant, said in a statement on Thursday, adding that the NPP would be connected to the grid in November 2020.

"Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) has received an updated schedule for the commissioning of the OL3 EPR plant unit from the plant supplier Areva-Siemens Consortium. According to the received information OL3 will be connected to the grid in November 2020 and the regular electricity generation at the OL3 plant unit will start in March 2021," the statement read.

According to the previous plan, the launch of the third unit was to take place in September 2020.

The company said that the postponement was caused by a "slow progression of system tests and shortcomings in spare part deliveries."

Olkiluoto NPP is located in western Finland's on Olkiluoto Island. Two NPP's existing reactors produce about 16 percent of the country's energy consumption. Decision on the construction of the third unit was made in 2002, while a construction permit was obtained in 2005. The cost of construction was estimated at 3 billion Euros ($3.3 billion), but later it tripled to 9 billion euros.

