Commissioning Of Belarusian NPP's 1st Unit Scheduled For Q1 2021 - Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:22 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The commissioning of the first power unit of the Belarusian NPP is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, the second unit for 2022, Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said on Monday.

"In August, the loading of nuclear fuel into the reactor of the first power unit of the BelNPP was completed.

The commissioning of the first power unit is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, and the second for 2022," the minister said, speaking at the 64th session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

More Stories From World

