Commitments For 'Climate Justice' Must Replace 'Positive Rhetoric' At COP26 - Sturgeon

Mon 08th November 2021 | 07:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The second week of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) running in Glasgow, Scotland must see the rhetoric turning into "hard commitments" aimed at reaching climate justice, Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday.

"Week 2 of #COP26 underway and will be tougher than last - it's now time for the announcements and positive rhetoric to translate into hard commitments," Sturgeon tweeted.

The official noted that the commitments made must cut down on emissions, limit global warming to 1.5 degrees centigrade, and ensure fair funding in compliance with the needs of "climate justice."

On Friday, one of the young delegates attending the Youth and Public Empowerment Day within the COP26 urged the global leaders to make "real commitments" to protect the planet from drastic climate change.

