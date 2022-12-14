Committee of German Parliament Approves $10Bln Purchase of F-35 Jets From US - Reports

The Budget Committee of the German parliament approved the contract with the United States on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets worth 10 billion euros ($10.6 billion), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Budget Committee of the German parliament approved the contract with the United States on the purchase of F-35 fighter jets worth 10 billion Euros ($10.6 billion), Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the committee.

According to the news agency, the committee green-lighted the purchase using money from a 100 billion euro ($106 billion) special defense fund established by the German government shorty after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February.

First eight fighter jets are expected to be delivered by the US to Germany in 2026, the report said, adding that the new planes could replace old Tornado jets.

In July, Washington also approved a possible $8.4 billion sale of 35 F-35 jets to Germany including missiles and equipment.