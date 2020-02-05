UrduPoint.com
Committee On Implementing Decisions Of Berlin Conference On Libya To Convene Feb 16 - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The first meeting of the committee for controlling the implementation of decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya will be held on February 16 in Munich, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

Libya's 5+5 military committee, comprised of representatives of the warring Libyan National Army and the Government of National Accord, started its meeting in Geneva, under the auspices of the United Nations, on Monday. The committee was established as a result of the international conference on Libya, which Berlin hosted on January 19.

"The start of the talks with both conflict parties is a good sign. Together with the UN, we will keep working on the implementation of the Berlin results. In this regard, we will host the 1st meeting of the Follow-up Committee on 16 February in Munich," Maas said, as quoted by the German Foreign Office.

