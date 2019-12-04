UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee Removes Filter Item In Omnibus Law

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

Committee removes filter item in omnibus law

Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee on Wednesday removed an item in omnibus law that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee on Wednesday removed an item in omnibus law that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vetoed the law on Monday due to environmental reasons.

The item in the omnibus law, approved by the parliament on Nov. 21, postponed the obligation to install filters on 15 thermal power plants that cause air pollution for the last 2.5 years and the regulation had been awaiting the president's approval. It was the very first veto signed by Erdogan after Turkey switched to the presidential system in 2018.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Budget Tayyip Erdogan 2018

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

6 minutes ago

SEDD, US Consulate-General discuss Intellectual Pr ..

21 minutes ago

Egypt to host AEEDC Education Cairo next week

36 minutes ago

555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE&#0 ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre opens registratio ..

36 minutes ago

TRA concludes participation in ITU-WRC 2019

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.