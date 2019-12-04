Committee removes filter item in omnibus law

(@imziishan)

Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee on Wednesday removed an item in omnibus law that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish parliament 's planning and budget committee on Wednesday removed an item in omnibus law that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had vetoed the law on Monday due to environmental reasons.

The item in the omnibus law, approved by the parliament on Nov. 21, postponed the obligation to install filters on 15 thermal power plants that cause air pollution for the last 2.5 years and the regulation had been awaiting the president's approval. It was the very first veto signed by Erdogan after Turkey switched to the presidential system in 2018.