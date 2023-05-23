Committee to 'Curb Spread' of LGBT Culture Set Up in Malaysia - Religious Affairs Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The Malaysian government has taken a number of measures to "contain the spread" of LGBT culture in the country, including the establishment of a special committee to settle related issues among Muslims, Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Mohd Na'im Mokhtar said on Tuesday.

"The government ... has taken initiatives by establishing a Special Committee on Muslim LGBT Issues in Malaysia. The committee meets at least once a year or as needed. It is composed of ministries, departments, agencies and NGOs that will coordinate LGBT issues arising among Muslims in the aspects of education and advocacy, da'wah (the act of converting people to islam) and guidance and enforcement," Na'im Mokhtar said in a written response to one of the Malaysian lawmakers, as quoted by The Star newspaper.

The youth, sports and health departments will be engaged in "advocating against" LGBT culture, the minister said, adding that the Malaysian authorities did not not infringe on the LGBT groups' rights enshrined in the constitution, but legally, such culture "is unacceptable" in the country.

In August 2022, a prominent international rights watchdog reported that LGBT and gender diverse people had been facing discrimination and punishment in Malaysia because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Each Malaysian state and the Federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have an Islamic law called Sharia, which criminalizes same-sex activity as well as gender nonconformity via laws that prohibit "a man posing as a woman," the Human Rights Watch said. The government has also funded measures designed to "rehabilitate" LGBT people, the watchdog added.