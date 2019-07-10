UrduPoint.com
Committee To Protect Journalists Concerned By UK Banning RT, Sputnik From Media Conference

Committee to Protect Journalists Concerned by UK Banning RT, Sputnik From Media Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Barring Russia's RT and Sputnik news outlets from the media freedom conference in London is a counterproductive decision that may only lead to greater curbs on the media, the head of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Tuesday.

"I am writing to express my concern at your government's decision to deny accreditation to the Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik to cover the global conference on media freedom taking place in London," Joel Simon wrote in an open letter addressed to UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The CPJ executive director said that "we do not believe excluding them from covering the conference is an appropriate response. To the contrary, for the British government to deny access to RT and Sputnik, or any other news outlet, based on its determination that they constitute propaganda actually empowers autocratic governments around the world who use a similar rationale to justify repression of critical journalism."

