UrduPoint.com

Committee To Protect Journalists (CPJ) Slams Indian Authorities For Harassing BBC Journalists After Critical Documentary

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical documentary

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a U.S.-based independent watchdog body, on Tuesday called on Indian authorities to stop harassing journalists after tax officials raided BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in what was seen as retaliation against the British broadcaster's recent documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a U.S.-based independent watchdog body, on Tuesday called on Indian authorities to stop harassing journalists after tax officials raided BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai in what was seen as retaliation against the British broadcaster's recent documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Raiding the BBC's India offices in the wake of a documentary criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi smacks of intimidation," Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia programme coordinator, said in a statement.

"Indian authorities have used tax investigations as a pretext to target critical news outlets before, and must cease harassing BBC employees immediately, in line with the values of freedom that should be espoused in the world's largest democracy," she added.

Officials from the Income Tax Department sealed the offices as part of an investigation into alleged international taxation irregularities, according to the BBC. Tax officials told Indian news media that they were checking account books and that the raids "are not searches." Multiple reports citing unnamed employees said authorities seized employees' laptops and mobile phones, CJP said.

The BBC is "fully cooperating" and hopes to "have this situation resolved as soon as possible," BBC said on Twitter.

The Indian government ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the first episode of the two-part BBC documentary investigating Modi's alleged role in 2002 riots in Gujarat.

Indian tax authorities raided news outlets Newslaundry and Newsclick in 2021 following critical coverage of government policies and Modi's supporters on the Hindu right wing.

According to the documentary, Modi ordered police to turn a blind eye to sectarian riots in Gujarat state, where he was the chief minister at the time.

The violence left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them Muslims. India's government blocked videos and tweets sharing links to the documentary using emergency powers under its information technology laws.

Indian government adviser Kanchan Gupta had slammed the documentary as "hostile propaganda and anti-India garbage".

University student groups later organized viewings of the documentary despite campus bans, defying government efforts to stop its spread. Police arrested two dozen students at the Delhi University after stopping a screening there.

The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a fire on a train. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder over that incident.

The BBC documentary cited a previously classified British foreign ministry report quoting unnamed sources saying that Modi met senior police officers and "ordered them not to intervene" in the anti-Muslim violence by right-wing Hindu groups that followed.

CPJ said it emailed the Income Tax Department for comment but did not receive any response.

Related Topics

India Dead Murder Delhi Mumbai Fire Prime Minister Chief Minister World Riots Police Technology Mobile Democracy Twitter Narendra Modi Student New Delhi Criminals YouTube Muslim Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore coo ..

UAE Gender Balance Council, World Bank explore cooperation to enhance women&#039 ..

17 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visi ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Visit Turkey on Wednesday - Ankara

15 minutes ago
 VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GC ..

VC inaugurates Software, Hardware Laboratory at GCUH

6 minutes ago
 CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC jou ..

CPJ slams Indian authorities for harassing BBC journalists after critical docume ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote address of RAK Ruler at World Government Sum ..

32 minutes ago
 French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Soh ..

French ambassador to Pakistan meets SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.