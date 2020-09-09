Committee to Protect Journalists Urges Belarus to Release All Detained Reporters

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 12:34 PM

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Belarusian authorities to immediately release all detained reporters and let them freely cover anti-government protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Belarusian authorities to immediately release all detained reporters and let them freely cover anti-government protests.

"Authorities in Belarus must immediately stop detaining and fining journalists who are covering peaceful protests across the country, and must release all journalists in custody.

It is essential that the press is able to cover these historic events in Belarus without fear of retribution," CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna said, as quoted in a Tuesday press release.

According to the non-profit, Belarusian authorities have detained at least two reporters, raided a journalist's home, and fined two freelance media workers since Monday.

Belarus has been mired in protests since the August 9 election, which was won by President Alexander Lukashenko.

