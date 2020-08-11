UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committee To Protect Journalists Urges Belarus To Stop Attacking Press Covering Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Committee to Protect Journalists Urges Belarus to Stop Attacking Press Covering Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The New York City-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the Belarusian authorities to stop attacking journalists covering protests in Belarus following presidential elections being contested by the country's opposition.

"Belarusian authorities must stop attacking members of the press covering protests, and should ensure that police officers who attack journalists are held to account," Gulnoza Said, CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator said.

"Journalists must be able to report on this pivotal moment in the country's history freely and safely," Said said.

Several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, tv Rain, Meduza and Daily Storm, have said that their reporters have been detained in Minsk.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was personally overseeing how the situation with arrested reporters was unfolding.

Unauthorized protests started throughout Belarus on Sunday night after preliminary results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with over 80 percent of the vote, while the campaign team of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has refused to recognize the results. Protesters in downtown Minsk built barricades from garbage cans. Police used tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades against them, and pushed protesters out of the city center.

Related Topics

Election Attack Storm Police Water Russia Europe Vote Minsk New York Belarus Gas Sunday Media TV From Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

11 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

9 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

9 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.