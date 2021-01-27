Committees of Russian Upper Chamber Recommend Ratifying New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The international affairs committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament recommended on Wednesday the chamber to ratify the draft agreement on extending the New START deal with the United States, a source in the committee told Sputnik.

Apart from that, a source in the upper chamber's committee for defense and security told Sputnik that the committee "voted unanimously to ratify the agreement."

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the lower chamber a bill to extend the treaty, which expires on February 5, for five years. The lower chamber will discuss the bill later on Wednesday, and the upper chamber is expected to ratify it on the same day.