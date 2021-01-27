UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Committees Of Russian Upper Chamber Recommend Ratifying New START Extension

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Committees of Russian Upper Chamber Recommend Ratifying New START Extension

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The international affairs committee of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament recommended on Wednesday the chamber to ratify the draft agreement on extending the New START deal with the United States, a source in the committee told Sputnik.

Apart from that, a source in the upper chamber's committee for defense and security told Sputnik that the committee "voted unanimously to ratify the agreement."

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the lower chamber a bill to extend the treaty, which expires on February 5, for five years. The lower chamber will discuss the bill later on Wednesday, and the upper chamber is expected to ratify it on the same day.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Same United States Chamber February From Agreement

Recent Stories

Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an auth ..

25 minutes ago

Local Press: World reaches 100 million infections, ..

60 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

10 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.