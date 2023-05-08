UrduPoint.com

Common Fight Against Nazism Today Important As Never Before - Russian Envoy To US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:30 PM

The common fight against Nazism today is important as it was never before, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday

"Our common fight against�Nazism today is important as it was never before," Antonov said during a ceremony of the Immortal Regiment, which commemorates the more than 27 million Soviet people who died in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.

The Immortal Regiment event was held at the Russian embassy in Washington on the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the war.

The Immortal Regiment march started in the Russian city of Tomsk in 2012 with descendants of participants in the war displaying their portraits to keep their memory alive. In 2013, the event began to be celebrated throughout Russia and the tradition also spread to other countries.

Dozens of people gathered at Russia's diplomatic mission in Washington on Monday for the event. Students of the school at the Russian embassy as well as diplomatic personnel held portraits of their relatives and friends who participated in the war and many wore St. George Ribbons symbolizing victory.

After the rising the Russian flag as well as the flag of one military regiment, the students sang songs and read poems about the war all the while holding the pictures of their relatives and friends.

"Some people are trying to forget what happened at that time and sometimes they even say that it was the Soviet Union who attacked Europe. It is dirty lie," Antonov said.

The Russian ambassador emphasized that the Red Army played a decisive role in defeating the enemy and that the Soviet people liberated their homeland as well as a big part of Europe.

